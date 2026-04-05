Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,265 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S's payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here