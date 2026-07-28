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Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Novo Nordisk A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,574 shares of the company's stock after selling 203,129 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $221.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

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