NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Stake Decreased by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,810 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $168.57 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.31.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

