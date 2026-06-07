Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,099,198 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,507,942 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.41% of NU worth $2,747,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,792,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter worth approximately $406,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NU by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NU by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,141,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NU by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,416,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Zacks Research cut shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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