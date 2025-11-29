Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Stake Lowered by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,369 shares of the company's stock after selling 338,885 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Nutrien worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company's stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Covea Finance boosted its stake in Nutrien by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company's stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NTR stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nutrien's payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

