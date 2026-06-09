nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,918 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,361 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $245,955,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3,467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,807,000 after buying an additional 1,288,924 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,222,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $59,312,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:NVT opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.86.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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