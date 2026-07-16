nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,556 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of nVent Electric worth $122,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $188.00 price objective on nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $159.13 on Thursday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here