NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Oak Associates Ltd. OH's 7th Largest Position

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,549 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $205.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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