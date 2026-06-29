NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Riverbridge Partners LLC's Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,543 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 370,437 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $201,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 47,244 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,920 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the first quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,633 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 84,568 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 57,392 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $151.49 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Key NVIDIA News

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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