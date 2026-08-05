NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573,472 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 1,716,121 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 10.2% of Caxton Associates LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $448,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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