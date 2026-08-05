NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,895 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLG LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.5% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $39,550,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 122,955 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,781,583 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,542,639,000 after buying an additional 5,129,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. CICC Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here