NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $205.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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