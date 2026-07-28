NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Linden Rose Investment LLC

Linden Rose Investment LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,716 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 30,098 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 54.4% of Linden Rose Investment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Linden Rose Investment LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest $5 billion in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Reuters article

NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. CNBC article

OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. Positive Sentiment: Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Benzinga article

Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. NVIDIA release

NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. MarketWatch article

Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending.

Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed extensive NVIDIA insider selling and no open-market purchases over the past six months, a sentiment headwind even though such transactions may reflect diversification or scheduled sales.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NVDA opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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