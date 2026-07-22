NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Raised by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,090 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average of $195.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here