Nwam LLC Sells 4,243 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,049.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,152.11 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $691.30 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,029.22 and its 200 day moving average is $943.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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