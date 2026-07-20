NWK Group Inc. Invests $7.06 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 2.7% of NWK Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE HWM opened at $272.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $290.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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