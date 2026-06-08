O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,439 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,634 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $85,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,473,272,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,318,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,470,400 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,502,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,500 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $479.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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