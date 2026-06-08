O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $108,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $382.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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