O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 121,898 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 121,898 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,376,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,810,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,179,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 648,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,679,617 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,002,518,000 after acquiring an additional 443,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,497,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 22,041,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,176,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%

USB stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.U.S. Bancorp's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

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