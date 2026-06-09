O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 19,803 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $492.17 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $510.75. The stock has a market cap of $390.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.01 and a 200-day moving average of $344.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 356,642 shares in the company, valued at $180,204,069.76. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,461.60. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,896 shares of company stock worth $27,135,121. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $465.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials to an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $470.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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