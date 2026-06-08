O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,443 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $106,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $861,947,000 after buying an additional 1,281,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after buying an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

CAT opened at $904.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $831.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.57. The company has a market cap of $416.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.26 and a 1 year high of $946.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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