O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,466 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Moody's were worth $24,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody's in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 15.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Moody's by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,303 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Moody's by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,615 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody's from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody's from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $544.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Insider Activity

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $2,137,306. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MCO opened at $444.02 on Tuesday. Moody's Corporation has a twelve month low of $402.28 and a twelve month high of $546.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $447.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.05.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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