O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 75,963 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061,405 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,963 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Altria Group worth $118,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Bcwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 85,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 217,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Altria Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altria Group wasn't on the list.

While Altria Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here