Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $70.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,165 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

