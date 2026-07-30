Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Grows Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 69,863 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 1.2% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Amphenol by 85.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $150.66 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amphenol reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share , above the $1.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.81 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55% year over year to $8.76 billion , exceeding the $8.26 billion estimate. Amphenol earnings report

Amphenol reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $1.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.81 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55% year over year to , exceeding the $8.26 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth, acquisitions and record orders. The earnings call highlighted an AI-driven demand surge that helped produce a record quarter, supporting the outlook for continued growth. Amphenol earnings call and AI demand

Management cited strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth, acquisitions and record orders. The earnings call highlighted an AI-driven demand surge that helped produce a record quarter, supporting the outlook for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was well ahead of expectations: EPS of $1.40-$1.42 versus the $1.26 consensus and revenue of $9.3-$9.4 billion versus the $8.6 billion estimate. The upbeat forecast is likely the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Amphenol Q2 earnings and guidance

Third-quarter guidance was well ahead of expectations: EPS of versus the $1.26 consensus and revenue of versus the $8.6 billion estimate. The upbeat forecast is likely the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ upward earnings revisions and a recent “hammer” chart pattern suggest improving technical and fundamental momentum, although these signals are less significant than the earnings and guidance beat. Amphenol technical pattern

Analysts’ upward earnings revisions and a recent “hammer” chart pattern suggest improving technical and fundamental momentum, although these signals are less significant than the earnings and guidance beat. Negative Sentiment: A broader market sell-off tied to higher oil prices, U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision created a less supportive backdrop for technology and growth stocks. Market sell-off and oil prices

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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