Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,271 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,119 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 470,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,322,822.08. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,616 shares of company stock worth $41,956,174. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $354.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.24, a PEG ratio of 1,236.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.05. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here