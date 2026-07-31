Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Home Depot were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,206 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,134 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Home Depot by 25.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,143 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $333.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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