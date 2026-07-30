Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 240,766 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,138 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 240,766 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,610 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Encore Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $2,918,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86 , above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.442 billion exceeded expectations of roughly $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, led by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and strong international performance. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue of exceeded expectations of roughly $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, led by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and strong international performance. Positive Sentiment: The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program and announced a $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, including an option to acquire its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. These actions could support long-term growth and per-share results. Boston Scientific Q2 revenue rises to $5.442 billion

The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program and announced a $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, including an option to acquire its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. These actions could support long-term growth and per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific is beginning a global restructuring program expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029, with anticipated headcount reductions and potential annual cost savings of about $500 million. Near-term charges may weigh on results, while savings could improve margins later. Boston Scientific expects headcount reductions amid restructuring initiative

Boston Scientific is beginning a global restructuring program expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029, with anticipated headcount reductions and potential annual cost savings of about $500 million. Near-term charges may weigh on results, while savings could improve margins later. Negative Sentiment: The company reduced full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28–$3.32 from $3.34–$3.41, below the approximately $3.36 consensus. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also trail analyst expectations.

The company reduced full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to from $3.34–$3.41, below the approximately $3.36 consensus. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also trail analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: Management cited softer-than-expected Watchman demand, unexpected challenges in the heart-implant market and competition affecting the electrophysiology business. The lower outlook overshadowed the quarterly beat and raised concerns about growth execution. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast on softer Watchman device demand

Management cited softer-than-expected Watchman demand, unexpected challenges in the heart-implant market and competition affecting the electrophysiology business. The lower outlook overshadowed the quarterly beat and raised concerns about growth execution. Negative Sentiment: Analysts responded by cutting price targets, including BTIG to $60 from $65, although it maintained a Buy rating. BTIG lowers Boston Scientific price target

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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