Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,229 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.88 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here