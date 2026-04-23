OLD National Bancorp IN Has $26.83 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,303 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $631.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 9.2%

TMO stock opened at $466.77 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $500.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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