OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 507.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.08% of Crown worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,417,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 73.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $15,472,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,734 shares of company stock worth $6,619,863. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Crown's payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Crown from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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