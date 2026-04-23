OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in American Express were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $329.07 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $314.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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