OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 19,971 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,838,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $770,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $672,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,129 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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