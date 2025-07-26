Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Shares of 886,098 Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 886,098 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000. Cemex comprises approximately 1.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Cemex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cemex by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cemex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemex alerts: Sign Up

Cemex Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Cemex from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cemex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CX

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cemex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cemex wasn't on the list.

While Cemex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here