Oldfield Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,871 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 134,662 shares during the period. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica accounts for 2.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company's stock.

Get ERJ alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERJ

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Up 0.4%

ERJ stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.72. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a -- dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica wasn't on the list.

While Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here