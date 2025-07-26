Oldfield Partners LLP Has $5.14 Million Position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY - Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,398 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 115,200 shares during the period. American Noble Gas accounts for 1.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas in the fourth quarter worth $4,465,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in American Noble Gas by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 77,518 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 111,553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Get American Noble Gas alerts: Sign Up

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna upped their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Noble Gas from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $17.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Investec upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Noble Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Noble Gas wasn't on the list.

While American Noble Gas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here