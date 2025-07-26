Oldfield Partners LLP Has $6.14 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 728,500 shares during the period. Ambev comprises 1.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings in Ambev were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,271 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,232,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,132 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.39 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a -- dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Ambev's payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. Barclays increased their price target on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

