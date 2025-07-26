Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 24,300 Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,020 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Buenaventura Mining accounts for about 2.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Buenaventura Mining worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,841 shares of the mining company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,046 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,645 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 405,601 shares during the last quarter.

BVN stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.29 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

