Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 52,800 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM - Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,100 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. Autohome makes up approximately 1.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Autohome worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2,671.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,135.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

