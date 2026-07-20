OMC Financial Services LTD Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

OMC Financial Services LTD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,354 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of OMC Financial Services LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OMC Financial Services LTD's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Article Title

Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Article Title

Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Article Title

Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Article Title

Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Securities-fraud investigation headlines are creating an additional near-term overhang, even though these are still allegations and not a proven finding of wrongdoing. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $346.77 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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