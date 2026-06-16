OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.16% of Synopsys worth $143,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $454.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.19. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC downgraded shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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