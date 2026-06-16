OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,633 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Amgen were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $350.53 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.83 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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