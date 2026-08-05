OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,391 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 61,578 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $502,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $377.65 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $357.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.91. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.67 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,015.20. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and earnings momentum remain the main catalyst. Alphabet’s recent quarterly results substantially exceeded expectations, with revenue of $119.8 billion versus the $117.1 billion consensus estimate. Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing the company’s heavy AI spending as supporting accelerating cloud revenue and future monetization. AI stocks have bottomed

Alphabet’s recent quarterly results substantially exceeded expectations, with revenue of $119.8 billion versus the $117.1 billion consensus estimate. Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing the company’s heavy AI spending as supporting accelerating cloud revenue and future monetization. Positive Sentiment: Waymo is showing progress toward commercialization. Alphabet-owned Waymo removed the waitlist for its Dallas robotaxi service, expanding access as it scales across the United States and internationally. Separate analysis reported that Waymo vehicles have materially lower crash rates than human-driven vehicles, strengthening the long-term case for the business. Waymo expands Dallas robotaxi service

Alphabet-owned Waymo removed the waitlist for its Dallas robotaxi service, expanding access as it scales across the United States and internationally. Separate analysis reported that Waymo vehicles have materially lower crash rates than human-driven vehicles, strengthening the long-term case for the business. Positive Sentiment: Google’s commercial AI reach is broadening. Oracle is deepening its integration with Google Gemini, while Google also secured computing and strategic partnerships involving SpaceX, Paris Saint-Germain and renewable-energy developer RWE. These deals could support enterprise adoption, cloud demand and infrastructure reliability. Oracle deepens Gemini integration

Oracle is deepening its integration with Google Gemini, while Google also secured computing and strategic partnerships involving SpaceX, Paris Saint-Germain and renewable-energy developer RWE. These deals could support enterprise adoption, cloud demand and infrastructure reliability. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is participating in White House AI discussions. Google, OpenAI and Anthropic met with administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could eventually benefit large platforms, although new compliance requirements remain uncertain. White House AI safety meeting

Google, OpenAI and Anthropic met with administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could eventually benefit large platforms, although new compliance requirements remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory risks are limiting the upside. Pomerantz LLP is investigating potential investor claims, while an advocacy group urged courts to require Google to divest Chrome. Alphabet also faces renewed scrutiny over alleged exclusionary ad-tech practices. These matters could lead to fines, structural remedies or increased operating restrictions. Chrome divestiture advocacy

Pomerantz LLP is investigating potential investor claims, while an advocacy group urged courts to require Google to divest Chrome. Alphabet also faces renewed scrutiny over alleged exclusionary ad-tech practices. These matters could lead to fines, structural remedies or increased operating restrictions. Negative Sentiment: AI infrastructure commitments create financial risk. Alphabet is among several hyperscalers facing roughly $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease payments, raising concerns about capital intensity and returns if AI demand or monetization slows. Big Tech data-center lease burden

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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