OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $216,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,642.00 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $1,861.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,195.40 and its 200 day moving average is $708.69. The company has a market cap of $243.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDK. Citigroup increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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