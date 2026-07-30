onsemi $ON Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of onsemi worth $48,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 3,240,375 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in onsemi by 23,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in onsemi by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary continues to identify onsemi as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure and “physical AI” trends, including demand for power-management and sensing chips. This supports the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Why ON Semiconductor May Be the Better AI Infrastructure Stock

Investor commentary continues to identify onsemi as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure and “physical AI” trends, including demand for power-management and sensing chips. This supports the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Vadzo selected onsemi’s AR0521 image sensor for a driver-monitoring system camera designed to capture both driver-facing and road-facing video in commercial fleets. The design win could provide incremental visibility for onsemi’s automotive sensing business, although financial impact was not disclosed. Vadzo Positions Onsemi AR0521 as a Driver Monitoring System Camera

Vadzo selected onsemi’s AR0521 image sensor for a driver-monitoring system camera designed to capture both driver-facing and road-facing video in commercial fleets. The design win could provide incremental visibility for onsemi’s automotive sensing business, although financial impact was not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors are focused on onsemi’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report and operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS. The company previously reported quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and EPS of $0.64, while issuing second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.77. Exploring Analyst Estimates for ON Semiconductor Q2 Earnings

Analysts and investors are focused on onsemi’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report and operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS. The company previously reported quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and EPS of $0.64, while issuing second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.77. Negative Sentiment: onsemi was swept lower with other semiconductor stocks as investors grew more concerned about Chinese competition, elevated AI-related chip valuations and whether hyperscalers’ heavy infrastructure spending can remain sustainable. These concerns are weighing on expectations for future demand, even as recent industry results have been strong. Semiconductor Shares Plummet Amid China Competition and AI Demand Concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.24.

View Our Latest Report on ON

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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