onsemi $ON Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099,934 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 263,871 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.55% of onsemi worth $379,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on onsemi’s longer-term earnings outlook, with KeyCorp recently raising estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and margin potential.

Analysts remain constructive on onsemi’s longer-term earnings outlook, with KeyCorp recently raising estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has highlighted onsemi’s exposure to higher-growth areas such as EV power management, image sensing, and AI datacenter demand, which supports the investment case.

Recent commentary has highlighted onsemi’s exposure to higher-growth areas such as EV power management, image sensing, and AI datacenter demand, which supports the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: onsemi confirmed it will release Q2 2026 results after the market close on August 3 and host a conference call the same day, keeping attention focused on upcoming earnings rather than new operational news. onsemi to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results

onsemi confirmed it will release Q2 2026 results after the market close on August 3 and host a conference call the same day, keeping attention focused on upcoming earnings rather than new operational news. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp published updated earnings estimates for onsemi, lifting FY2027 EPS expectations well above the current-year consensus, which signals optimism but no immediate fundamental change. onsemi stock page

KeyCorp published updated earnings estimates for onsemi, lifting FY2027 EPS expectations well above the current-year consensus, which signals optimism but no immediate fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into onsemi, which can create overhang and pressure the shares despite limited details so far. Investor Alert: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ON Semiconductor Corporation - ON

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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