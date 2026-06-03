Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 1,579 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Operose Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,858,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

Broadcom stock opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.11 and a twelve month high of $488.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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