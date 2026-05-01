Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $44.98 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 14,849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $44,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,053 shares of company stock worth $30,403,630. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of GLW opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $179.08. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.31.

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Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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