Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 10,983 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,195 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $135,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.5%

Oracle stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.56.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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