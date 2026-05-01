Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $29.98 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 863.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,760 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 286,562 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $394.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a large buyback capacity — Netflix expanded its share‑repurchase authorization by roughly $25 billion, which reduces float and supports EPS and the share price. InsiderMonkey: Buyback

Board approved a large buyback capacity — Netflix expanded its share‑repurchase authorization by roughly $25 billion, which reduces float and supports EPS and the share price. Positive Sentiment: Q1 fundamentals and earnings signals remain strong — Netflix reported solid Q1 results (revenue growth ~16% YoY and an EPS beat), and some analysts/commentators say the sell‑off overlooked bullish elements in the report. Fool: Sell‑off Is a Gift

Q1 fundamentals and earnings signals remain strong — Netflix reported solid Q1 results (revenue growth ~16% YoY and an EPS beat), and some analysts/commentators say the sell‑off overlooked bullish elements in the report. Positive Sentiment: Analyst model tweaks lifted forward EPS estimates — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, which helps justify the stock after the post‑earnings repricing. (Estimates reported by market commentary.)

Analyst model tweaks lifted forward EPS estimates — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, which helps justify the stock after the post‑earnings repricing. (Estimates reported by market commentary.) Neutral Sentiment: Mobile product push (Clips/vertical feed) aims to boost engagement and discovery but monetization impact is uncertain near term. TechCrunch: Clips

Mobile product push (Clips/vertical feed) aims to boost engagement and discovery but monetization impact is uncertain near term. Neutral Sentiment: Programming slate: May content highlights (new originals and returns) help retention/engagement but are incremental vs. macro growth drivers. MarketWatch: May slate

Programming slate: May content highlights (new originals and returns) help retention/engagement but are incremental vs. macro growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Relative valuation comparisons (e.g., SIRI vs. NFLX) are circulating; these frame Netflix as more expensive on absolute metrics but still attractive on growth-adjusted measures. Zacks: SIRI vs NFLX

Relative valuation comparisons (e.g., SIRI vs. NFLX) are circulating; these frame Netflix as more expensive on absolute metrics but still attractive on growth-adjusted measures. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the earnings update included a notable sell‑off that some say reflected disappointment around near‑term guidance, leaving sentiment fragile. Fool: Why Stock Falling

Market reaction to the earnings update included a notable sell‑off that some say reflected disappointment around near‑term guidance, leaving sentiment fragile. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder activism is drawing attention to governance and valuation, which can create near‑term uncertainty even if it leads to constructive outcomes later. Yahoo Finance: Activism

Shareholder activism is drawing attention to governance and valuation, which can create near‑term uncertainty even if it leads to constructive outcomes later. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts/journalists call the post‑earnings dip a “hold” scenario — arguing the stock isn’t cheap enough relative to other opportunities right after the drop. 247WallSt: Hold

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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